New regulations to protect oysters take effect

New rules to protect Bluff oysters from a parasite take effect from today. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

New rules to protect Bluff oysters from the disease-causing parasitewill apply to recreational fishers and boat users in some New Zealand waters from today.

Bonamia ostreae is in the Marlborough Sounds and Big Glory Bay at Stewart Island. It infects and eventually kills flat oysters (commonly known as Bluff oysters or tio). It is, however, not a food safety risk and fresh, good-quality Bluff oysters are safe to eat.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said that a new controlled area notice (CAN), which comes into force from today, placed conditions on movements of vessels and shellfish in the Upper South Island, Big Glory Bay, the Chatham Islands and the lower South Island.

"This new CAN replaces existing legal controls on commercial operators in these areas.

"Now the rules apply to recreational fishers and boaties as well.

"In addition, the boundaries of some controlled areas have changed, and we encourage all boaties, fishers and vessel operators to be aware of these rules," Mr Anderson said.

"The controls are there to protect our iconic Bluff oyster, which is highly valued, both commercially and culturally."

Under the CAN, areas where Bonamia ostreae is known to be present are designated as contained zones, and areas that are free of Bonamia ostreae and where it is known there are significant populations of flat oysters, are protected zones. The rules cover the movement of shellfish into and out of these zones, and fouling — visible sea life including shellfish, algae or weed — of boats and gear in these zones.

The contained zones are in the upper South Island and Big Glory Bay on Stewart Island. The protected zones are the lower South Island and Chatham Islands.

Flat oysters must not be moved into or out of the Big Glory Bay contained zone. All shellfish or shellfish waste, including shells, collected in a contained zone cannot be put in the sea outside the zone. Vessels and gear must not be moved into or out of a contained zone unless they are visibly clear of fouling, unless a permit is obtained.

Shellfish or shellfish waste from outside a protected zone must not be put in the sea inside the protected zone.

Gear must not be moved into protected zones unless it is visibly free of fouling.

Mr Anderson said clubs, marinas, charter operators and local businesses in affected areas had been spoken to as part of raising awareness of the revised rules and what they needed to do to prevent the spread of Bonamia ostreae.

"We’re putting up signage at boat ramps, ferry terminals, wharves and huts, to tell people about the new rules and this is being reinforced with an advertising and social media campaign.

"Diseased shellfish may look healthy — but even their empty shells can spread the parasite."

The Bluff oyster season finished yesterday and there were no reports of the disease being spotted in the beds.