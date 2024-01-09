Nobby Clark recovering at home after heart surgery

Nobby Clark. Photo: RNZ

Invercargill's mayor is recovering back at home after having heart surgery last week.

Nobby Clark suffered a minor heart attack two weeks ago and underwent double bypass surgery last Wednesday at Dunedin Hospital.

In a statement, Clark said he was pleased to be home and felt blessed to have caught the heart attack early before it did any serious damage.

He thanked the staff who looked after him at Southland and Dunedin hospitals.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell will take the reins at the council until the mayor is ready to return.

Clark's recovery is expected to take a couple of months.