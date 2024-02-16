One arrested as police swarm Gore in meth bust

Methamphetamine can cause "immeasurable harm" police said. (File picture). Photo: Supplied/ Police

Police have arrested a woman and are zeroing in on the supply of methamphetamine in Gore.

About 40 staff from Police and Customs swarmed into the Gore district this week as they looked to clamp down on the drug.

Police said as part of a joint operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Gore community, a woman was arrested earlier this week, and a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis has been seized.

Police are working to target methamphetamine distribution in Gore after Customs noted an increase in border interceptions of drugs destined for the region.

With the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in Gore on Wednesday. She was scheduled to appear in the Invercargill District Court today, charged

with possession for supply of methamphetamine."

The operation continues with additional charges and arrests pending.

Police field crime manager Sean Cairns said the methamphetamine was destined to cause "immeasurable harm" in the community.

“Our role is to minimise and prevent harm from occurring in our communities, to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe,’’ he said.

“I want to send a clear message to those dealing these illicit drugs that cause immeasurable harm in our community, we have dedicated staff who will continue to target, and hold you to

account.”

Police said if anyone had any information regarding drug dealing to pass on anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.