One critical after Southland crash involving pedestrian

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Winton this afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 6 between Brandon and Wemyss Sts around 1.40pm, police said.

"One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while a scene examination takes place.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.