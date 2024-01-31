One critical after Southland crash involving pedestrian

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Winton this afternoon.
The crash happened on State Highway 6 between Brandon and Wemyss Sts around 1.40pm, police said.
"One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.
The road is expected to be closed for some time while a scene examination takes place.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.