Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Breaking News 3.04 pm

One critical after Southland crash involving pedestrian

    1. Southland

    One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Winton this afternoon.

    The crash happened on State Highway 6 between Brandon and Wemyss Sts around 1.40pm, police said.

    "One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

    The road is expected to be closed for some time while a scene examination takes place. 

    Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. 