One hospitalised as boy racer slams into bystanders

A meet-up of Invercargill boy racers left a person in hospital with lower body injuries when a car - believed to be deliberately skidding - crashed into bystanders.

Police said the group of 50 boy racers initially gathered near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Mill Road North around 11:30pm on Saturday.

The group then shifted to Lorne Dacre Road, where two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into bystanders around 11:50pm.

Southland road policing manager Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley said one person suffered lower-body injuries and was transported to hospital by people at the scene.

"The group dispersed as Police arrived, but the vehicle involved was impounded and the driver spoken to.

"Police understand the community’s frustration around these incidents and we are working hard to identify and locate those involved," he said.

Police were appealing for any footage, or information that may help identify those involved.