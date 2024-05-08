One taken to hospital after Invercargill crash

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the crash. Photo: Nina Tapu

One person had to be cut from their vehicle after two cars collided on Scandrett St in Invercargill this morning.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said a woman in one of the vehicles, a red Toyota Vitz, had to be cut out of her vehicle by firefighters.

"She was transported by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries," the spokeswoman said.

There were no other injuries from the occupants of the other vehicle.

The incident occurred about 9.40am.

Scandrett St was cordoned off for a period.