Pair facing serious drugs, firearms charges

Two men stopped by police after reports of a fight in Invercargill at the weekend are now facing serious drugs and firearms charges.

Police said they received a report on Sunday afternoon of a firearm being presented following a fight at a St Andrew St address earlier in the day.

Officers saw the vehicle in the Windsor area and signalled the driver to stop.

A search of the vehicle turned up LSD and cannabis, police said, and a subsequent search at their address turned up more LSD and cannabis, and a firearm.

The pair, both 26, have been charged with serious drugs and firearms offences and have been remanded in custody.

They are due to reappear in Invercargill District Court on October 24.

Inquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.