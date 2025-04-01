Petition to seal Southern roads rejected

Staunton Rd on Invercargill's West Plains is a gravel road which some would like to see sealed. Photo: Google Maps

Invercargill councillors have rejected a petition to seal two roads on the outskirts of the city due to competing demands.

In February, a submission was made that Fowler Rd and Staunton Rd be sealed to address issues with dust and damage to cars.

But a committee meeting on Tuesday which discussed the cost of the work proved the matter was a bridge too far — for now.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell began discussion by saying it was the wrong year to consider the task from a financial perspective.

He believed a complete job was preferable to cheaper options but felt there was not enough money to do it.

A report prepared by council staff showed it would cost $108,000 to complete Otta sealing on 1km Fowler Rd — a semi-permanent surface that would suppress dust for about five years.

That was in comparison to a regular seal which would cost more than $466,000 to complete.

The longer Staunton Rd, 3.3km in length, would cost $297,000 to Otta seal and more than $778,000 to fully seal.

Mayor Nobby Clark said interim measures were undesirable while highlighting other roads also needed attention such as Omaui Rd, Huruhuru Rd and part of Black Rd.

Lesley Soper was pleased submitters had raised the issue but said the council needed to prioritise.

“My feeling would be addressing one isolated one at this time is not the way to proceed when we know we’ve got several to prioritise,” she said.

Infrastructure and projects committee chair Grant Dermody summarised the sentiment of elected members as agreeing the work needed to be done while acknowledging there were competing demands amid a tough financial time.

Ultimately, the committee decided it would look to place the road on a list for consideration alongside others at the next long-term plan review, which runs at a similar time to the National Land Transport Programme funding round.

Contribution from residents as part of a joint-funding option would also be considered.

The roads in question are in West Plains, about 15 minutes north-west of the city centre.

