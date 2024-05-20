Police name man found dead in Invercargill street

A police car at the scene after a man was found deceased in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Police have released the name of the man found deceased in Invercargill yesterday.

He was Quinn David McIntyre, aged 42, from Hāwea Flat.

A police spokesperson said Mr McIntyre was found deceased near the intersection of Sydney St and St Andrew St on the morning of Sunday, May 19.

Police were called to the intersection at about 9.25am.

Cordons were put in place for much of yesterday blocking off the area while a scene examination was under way.

"Mr McIntyre’s death is being treated as unexplained and police enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

No further information was available at this stage and Mr McIntyre's family have asked for privacy.