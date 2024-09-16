Queen of the court

REPORT & PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Darcy McDowall, 11, rules the pickleball court at the I AM Games at ILT Stadium Southland yesterday as games volunteers Kit Pryde (left) and Heron Futter from Active Southland watch on.

The two-day festival focused on providing a chance for young disabled people and their families to try a range of new sports and activities.

Inclusive Activity Murihiku chairwoman and trustee Kerryn Douglas said it was the second year of the event, which had grown from 64 participants last year to 77 this year.

"It’s really cool for whānau, grandparents and your own siblings to be involved alongside you when you’re doing something like this."

Darcy’s mother, Shayna McDowall, said the games were important and humbling.

"Sometimes Darcy feels excluded at school, but it’s nice to be here where there’s no judgement and she can just have fun."