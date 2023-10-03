RealNZ given diversion for breaches

Paul Norris. PHOTO: ODT FILES

RealNZ has been granted diversion for breaches relating to the replacement of two moorings in Milford Sound, coughing up $100,000 in the process.

In late 2021 and early last year, RealNZ completed upgrades of its two moorings at Harrison Cove for health and navigational safety, without the correct authorisations from key agencies, Environment Southland and the Department of Conservation.

RealNZ acting chief executive Paul Norris acknowledged in a statement the upgrades were completed without the correct authorisations and stated that the company took full responsibility.

A formal apology was made to the council, Ngāi Tahu ki Murihiku, Fiordland Marine Guardians and Doc at a facilitated meeting in August.

As part of the conditions of diversion, the company has paid a contribution of $100,000 to Environment Southland, to go towards an environmental project within the Fiordland area, as well as contributing to costs incurred by the council and Doc.

Company staff members have also undertaken additional training on their obligations under the Resource Management Act 1991 and the Marine Reserves Act 1971.

"Conservation is part of our history, part of our culture and a big part of our future, so we have learnt from this breach and the company will ensure it follows correct processes when dealing with resource consent changes, and Department of Conservation marine structure variations," Mr Norris said.

RealNZ runs cruises on Milford Sound and also has a premium cruise and an overnight cruise.

— Staff reporter