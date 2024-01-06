Refreshed perspective, faith drove mum to succeed

Colombian refugee mum Alejandra Largacha Hurtado and children (from left) Santiago, 15, twins Mariangel and Gabriela, 8 and Samuel, 12, are all enjoying life in Invercargill. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Six years ago Alejandra Largacha Hurtado landed in New Zealand, with four children under 10, not knowing a word of English and having no idea what lay ahead.

But perseverance and courage has led the Columbian solo mother to graduate with a bachelor of commerce degree from the Southern Institute of Technology.

Hardship in her home country led her to flee Colombia with her four children to a far away place.

She did not get into Canada but was accepted as a refugee in New Zealand.

She had left behind a "difficult life" in Colombia and time in Ecuador for a new beginning in New Zealand but hit a few road bumps along the way.

"The first year I got depressed, then I got into a serious car accident and I almost died," she said.

She spent three weeks in intensive care after being injured with broken ribs and a perforated lung.

Feelings of discouragement started to overcome her but she grabbed hold of her faith and changed her attitude, Ms Largacha Hurtado said.

With a refreshed perspective she turned to study to overcome her obstacles.

She started learning English which was difficult for her but the learning motivated her to recover from her operation.

She credited her English tutors and classmates for helping her learn the language.

Then she started doing a payroll course at SIT in 2019.

Buoyed by her progress she commenced her bachelor’s degree in commerce in 2021.

An oversight with her passport delayed her studies until the second semester of that year. But that only made her more determined.

"Red Cross helped me to get the right passport to allow me to study.

"I started studying and working in accounting in Colombia so being able to graduate in NZ has been a dream come true."

Getting support from her community, SIT and volunteers had made a huge impact on her and her family’s lives, along with getting her degree.

Ms Largacha Hurtado praised all the help she received from the refugee volunteers programme for "helping us to settle into our life here in Invercargill".

"They came to my graduation and now we’ve become really good friends."

The grateful graduate now uses her new migrant experience and academic qualifications to help refugees new to the country.

"The Colombian community is big here. I help with interpreting, IRD [and] taxes.

"Nothing complicated just things like doctor’s visits.

"I know what it’s like because I’ve been there."

The tertiary journey will continue for the 31-year-old as she prepares for postgraduate studies in accounting with Victoria University this year.

She has applied to do a chartered accounting programme and her professional goal is to become a tax accountant.

"At first I wanted to move back to my country but after three years I started to discover a beautiful place and amazing people.

"I fell in love with New Zealand."

Her children, Santiago, Samuel and twins Mariangel and Gabriela all love their life in New Zealand too.

By Nina Tapu