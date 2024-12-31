Reminder alcohol ban in force

Te Anau. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Police are reminding Te Anau revellers of an alcohol ban in the Southland town, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Area response manager Western Southland Senior Sergeant Peter Graham said there was an alcohol ban in the town centre during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

With Fiordland Rotary Club’s New Year’s Eve event at Lions Park tonight, police were anticipating an influx of people in the area, and were working alongside the event’s organisers and the Southland District Council to ensure everyone could themselves and stay safe, he said.

"Our message to those enjoying the community event and celebrating the new year is to look after yourself and your mates.

"If you and your friends have been drinking, arrange for a sober driver, arrange another way home, or stay the night."

Anyone breaching the alcohol ban would be liable for a fine.

If people felt unsafe or saw illegal activity, they should call 111 immediately, or call 105 for a non-emergency.

— APL