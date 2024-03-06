Residents told to leave Bluecliffs homes

Image: Emergency Management Southland

Residents of Southland's Bluecliffs settlement are being asked to leave their properties by Friday afternoon to allow work to start on clearing a dump site in the area.

The small hamlet at the mouth of the Waiau River at Te Waewae Bay has ongoing erosion problems as the spit which protects it is fading away.

The coastal community of Bluecliffs in Southland. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The dump site, in a former gravel pit, is an old community tip that may contain explosives.

Erosion fears have increased in recent weeks, and the community lost about three metres of land in a day recently as the river ate into gravel, sand and bank.

Work has been going on to open the Waiau River mouth to the sea to direct flow away from the properties.

Emergency Management Southland controller Lucy Hicks this evening said work would begin on clearing the dump site on Saturday, so people needed to evacuate by 4pm on Friday.

She said a 1km radius of the tip would be set up to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Set up is intending to start on Saturday and work itself may take up to three weeks. There are potentially explosives, asbestos and other hazardous material there, and our focus is on ensuring the safety of the residents and those working in the area.”

Accommodation had been organised in Tuatapere for the fulltime residents of the area, Mrs Hicks said.

From Monday, residents would be allowed to go back into their properties for an hour and a-half each evening night to tend to their gardens or businesses.

"This is the intention but if there are any issues or health and safety reasons this may need to be stopped.

“We have a solid plan on how to deal with most issues that could happen with the excavation of the tip, but we don’t know what is in there and where. We have to clear the tip as the erosion continues to creep closer and want to minimise the risk of it going into the sea,” she said.

She said it was estimated the work would take up to three weeks.

"However, this could change depending on the health and safety risks we encounter as the work progresses.”