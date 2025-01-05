Road near Homer Tunnel reopens after crash

State Highway 94 near the Homer Tunnel in Fiordland has now reopened following a crash this afternoon.

The closure affected the road between Chains On Bay and The Chasm.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3.45pm, police said in a statement.

Initial indications suggest there are no injuries.

In an earlier statement, NZ Transport Agency — Waka Kotahi said that emergency services were on scene and all efforts were being made to enable traffic flow.