Rugby Southland inviting applications for new official charity partner

Rugby Southland is inviting charities to apply to become its official charity partner.

The initiative will see the successful organisation selected to work alongside Rugby Southland and the Southland Stags, using the influence of rugby to raise awareness, drive engagement and support meaningful impact across the region.

Head of Commercial and Business Development Jack King said the organisation was excited to open the process to the wider community.

‘‘It’s incredibly exciting to put the call out — especially when you don’t quite know what amazing organisations and projects are happening across Southland,’’ Mr King said.

‘‘We know there is outstanding work being done in our region every single day, and this is an opportunity to shine a light on that through the platform of rugby.’’

Interested charities are required to complete an application form that provides Rugby Southland’s Board and Executive with an overview of their organisation, governance structure, volunteer and staffing base, community alignment, and their short and long-term goals.

The form also asks applicants to outline how a partnership with Rugby Southland and the SBS Bank Southland Stags could help amplify their mission.

Rugby Southland’s most recent charity partnership with Hawthorndale Care Village proved the power of working together.

Over the term of the partnership, the Stags helped raise awareness of the Dementia Care Village initiative while also contributing to fundraising efforts that generated more than $50,000 to support the project.

The success of any partnership relied on alignment and energy from both sides, Mr King said.

‘‘A proactive charity with strong volunteer backing, a supportive board and committed staff is key to making the most of this opportunity.’’

The selected partner will benefit from brand exposure at Stags home matches, digital promotion, community activations and opportunities to engage directly with fans and stakeholders.

Applications are now open, with further details and the form available through Rugby Southland.

Applications close April 10.