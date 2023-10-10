Search for person missing at Southland river

The Waiau River. ODT Files

A search is underway for a person who went missing at a Southland river this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said at 1.20pm Southland police responded to a report of a person unable to be located at the Waiau River.

A Search and Rescue team and a helicopter have been sent to the area to assist in the search.

The incident was ongoing and further information would provided when available, the police spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance and have responded with one unit from Blackmount.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz