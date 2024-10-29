Serious crash in Longridge, Southland

One person is in a critical condition and another seriously hurt after a crash in Southland, police say.

A spokesman said officers were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mandeville Kingston Crossing Rd and Dunn and Cody Rd, in Longridge, about 2.15pm today.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

The road is closed and diversions have been put in place.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 2.11pm.

A spokesperson said an ambulance, two helicopters, a first responders unit, two operations managers and one rapid response vehicle attended.