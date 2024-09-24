Several crews fight house fire

A large firefighting force was on the scene of a Wyndham house fire at the weekend.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Wyndham and Edendale were called to an address at 3pm on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a well-involved blaze and sent a second alarm.

Two appliances from Mataura were sent, as well as a fire investigator.

Crews then confirmed there were no people inside the property. The fire was under control by about 6.30pm.

There was no mention of it being suspicious, the spokesman said.