Sign welcomed after 13-year process

Mataura Community Board member Steven Dixon (left) and Gore District Council roading asset manager Murray Hasler installed a new sign at the southern end of Mataura on Tuesday. PHOTO: GORE DISTRICT COUNCIL

Finally it has arrived.

After over a decade of work and a variety of different concepts created, a new welcome sign has been installed in Mataura.

On Tuesday, the Southland township had one of four new signs installed at its southern end on State Highway 1.

A second sign would be installed at the northern end at the beginning of next year.

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said the signs were well worth the wait.

"We’re really pleased.

"At the end of the day, I was getting a little bit frustrated because it was coming and it was coming but they’re here now," Cr Phillips said.

The idea to replace the current signs had been around since 2005, he said.

For some reason it then took 13 years, up to 2018, when initial concepts were revealed to the public at a Gore District Council meeting.

One concept proposed installing a large black and red ‘M’ at the town’s entrances.

However, the idea did not find favour with the community because of Mongrel Mob connotations, he said.

In 2021, the final concept was revealed at a public meeting by the Mataura Community Board.

The concept represented Mataura Township with pride and was used in the final design, he said.

"I’m very impressed with the workmanship and I think the wait has been really good.

"Long, but it has come to fruition in the end."

The blue represented the Mataura River, the stones represented the riverbed and the metal represented the industrial area, Cr Phillips said.

However, the signs had received a "mixed" reaction.

"Some say they ‘can’t read it’ and some say ‘well when was the town involved in it’."

"You can’t please everybody, but the general reaction is that everyone is more than happy with them."

They were about 3.6m high and made of a plinth of pre-stressed concrete.

Another two would be installed in the coming years in Forth St and Old Coach Rd, Cr Phillips said.

The community board requested external lighting of the signs be explored.

They would consult with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail to complete this.

By Ben Andrews