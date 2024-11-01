Snow and wind for parts of South

Looking at the Cleddau Valley on the Milford Road this afternoon. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

More snow is on the way for alpine roads, while rain and strong winds are set to buffet parts of the South at the weekend.

Road snow warnings have been issued as a series of cold fronts move up the South Island.

MetService says the cold air would bring chilly mornings, with temperatures on Sunday dropping close to 0°C for Otago, Southland and Canterbury.

In Southland, the Milford Road has been closed ahead of snow down to road level.

The Milford Road Alliance advised that State Highway 94 was shut from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm today.

MetService said between 3cm to 8cm of snow was forecast to settle above higher parts of the road, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres, in the 12 hours from 5am tomorrow.

More snow showers were expected above 400 metres during the afternoon, especially about southern parts of the road, and another 2cm of snow may accumulate.

The road was expected to reopen about 9.30am after ploughing work, Milford Road Alliance advised. The avalanche risk was currently low.

Further north, snow showers were likely on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, on Saturday morning and afternoon, and up to 2cm may settle on the road above 400 metres.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago could see some snow flurries above 500 metres throughout Saturday, but little if any snow was expected to settle on the road.

Meanwhile, rain and strong wind gusts were likely to affect most of the lower half of the South Island tomorrow.

A strong wind watch has been issued for coastal parts of Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island from noon until 7pm. Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

MetService said rain and thunder with possible hail was likely for Stewart Island, Fiordland, coastal areas of Southland and Clutha, as well as Dunedin and North Otago on Saturday.

- ODT Online