40th year for Junior Tour of Southland

Southland rider Liam O’Rourke battles tough weather conditions during one of the races at Yunca junior Tour of Southland last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The best junior riders in the country took to the roads of Invercargill at the weekend in a cycling event with a long tradition.

About 140 cyclists from all over New Zealand rode at The Yunca Junior Tour of Southland, which celebrated 40 years this year.

Cycling Southland’s Marc Prutton said the event staged six races during the three days with competition taking place in age groups ranging from under-13 to under-19.

"The Yunca Junior Tour of Southland has played a pivotal part in the development of junior Southland road cyclists.

"It is a race each junior rider dreams about doing well at all year and with its welcoming attitude will often be a first multi-stage race a younger junior gets to experience," Prutton said

He was pleased with the outcome, despite the weather over the weekend.

"We had really tough conditions for them on the Friday and Saturday. It was really windy and wet.

"But they all seem to get through it and enjoyed it."

Celebrating a milestone of 40 years was special for competitors.

He believed the event attracted the best riders from across the country due to the great scenery in Southland and the importance of the competition.

"It’s one of the premier stage races in New Zealand for junior riders, so everyone really wants to come down and do well at it.

"And in terms of the progression — after that — for the ones that are getting older, the next step is the Tour of Southland.

"It’s a really good feeder into that, obviously, so a lot of kids want to do well.

"[It’s] something that they all get really excited about and it’s one of the one of the big races on the calendar."