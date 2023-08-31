ACT leader outlines party policy at Invercargill event

ACT party leader David Seymour held a public meeting in Invercargill on Sunday where he spoke about key policies for next election. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Act leader David Seymour wants to remove Māori wards from local government, saying councils should not be divided by race.

Mr Seymour made the announcement of what he described as a key ACT party policy during a public meeting in Invercargill on Sunday which about 150 people attended.

He said the Government had been unapologetically undemocratic about local Māori representation, even attempting to force Māori wards on communities which did not want them.

The 2021 law change removed a part of the Electoral Act which meant a local poll with five or more percent of the local population could overturn a council’s decision to introduce Māori wards.

"So we want to remove the Maori wards from the local government, right across New Zealand.

"We believe that dividing people by race is wrong and it has bad consequences because people start seeing each other through racial categories rather than as human beings.

"So we would remove from the local Electoral Act, the ability for councils to divide the wards by race."

During the meeting he also said if ACT was elected, they would tackle the three C’s — cost of living, crime and co-governance.

He said he would cut the wasteful spending — which included the number of public servants, which now were almost 62,000, to 47,000 — and would make changes on the sentencing act which would put the victims first rather than criminals.

Speaking to the Southland Express, he also said he would scrap the educational reforms saying Te Pūkenga model had been "a disaster".

"Particularly for regions with high-performing tertiary institutes such as SIT.

"We would let the funding follow the student and successful organisations will of course, attract a lot of students and money and thrive, while unsuccessful organisation will have to change.

"At the moment, we have a system that is subsidising poor behaviour."