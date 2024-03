Marcus Thompson on his Kawasaki ZX-6R, is just ahead of Bill Moffatt riding a BMW M 1000 RR during a F1/ F2 race at the SMCC Southland Cup RD1 meeting held at Teretonga Park last Saturday.

Hamish Parsons on his Ducati 748 leads Shane Brammer on a Suzuki GSX-R750. It was Parsons’ first outing on the Ducati. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON Hamish Parsons on his Ducati 748 leads Shane Brammer on a Suzuki GSX-R750. It was Parsons’ first outing on the Ducati.

