Aspiring writers celebrated

Dan Davin Foundation award judge Vivienne Plumb with Kate Lindsay (left) and Reiyana Pullen, who won the junior and senior sections, respectively. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The creativity and craft of aspiring writers from across Southland was celebrated last week.

The winners of this year’s Dan Davin Literary Foundation Awards were announced during a ceremony at Invercargill’s Kelvin Hotel on Friday.

Foundation chairwoman Rebecca Amundsen said they received about 50 entries for the short story competition which had been taking place for about eight years.

Usually they invited a renowned writer to be the judge and poet, playwright and writer Vivienne Plumb was selected for the function this year, she said.

"It’s always great to get professional writers to give the feedback about the stories that people write and we often get lots of comments that the student writing is of very good quality.

"So a lot of kudos to the teachers who support students in the writing because Vivian said the same thing this year — she was impressed about the quality."

The winners for this year were three female writers — Mary McLean with her short story Going Home in the adult section, Kate Lindsay from James Hargest College with her short story Lanie in the junior student category and Reiyana Pullen from Aparima College with her short story Hine-nui-te-po in the senior student section.

Amundsen said the Dan Davin award was created to honour the well-known short story writer who was from Invercargill and became a Rhodes Scholar and worked at Oxford University in England.

"He supported lots of New Zealand writers because it was back in the olden days, where to be a writer, you really had to go to England.

"So the Dan Davin Literary Foundation was kind of created in his name as a way to support Southland writers in the same way that he supported New Zealand writers."

As well as being a judge, Dr Plum also gave a lecture during the event as she was also this year’s Dan Davin Literary Foundation writer in residence.

She would finish a three-week stay in Southland tomorrow after working on short fiction that spotlights the area.