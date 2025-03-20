Award to help players focus on attitudes

Celebrating the launch of the "Good Sport" award at Jump n Fun in Invercargill are (from left) SBS Bank rural, commercial and partnerships manager Andrew Moreton, Southland Stags mascot "Steve-O the Stag" and Jump n Fun owner Cameron O’Donnell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As children across the country prepare to lace up their boots for the 2025 rugby season, Southland’s young players will have something new to play for — an award that celebrates sportsmanship and positive attitude on the field.

The "Good Sport’’ award, introduced by SBS Bank and Jump n Fun in partnership with Rugby Southland, will be given to junior players who demonstrate fairness, teamwork, and respect for the game.

“We want to shift the focus away from just performance and recognise the kids who bring the right attitude to the game," said SBS Bank’s rural, commercial and partnerships manager Andrew Moreton.

“Rugby should be fun, especially at a junior level, and we want to celebrate the kids who support their team-mates, respect their opponents, and play the game in the right spirit."

Each Southland junior rugby coach will receive "Good Sport’’ certificates to award throughout the season, with weekly winners in every team.

Each recipient will also receive a voucher for free entry to one of Jump n Fun’s activities, where they can use the trampoline park, play mini golf, or battle in laser tag.

“We’re really proud to support this award alongside SBS Bank and Rugby Southland," said Jump n Fun owner Cameron O’Donnell.

“Not every player will be the top try-scorer, but every player can be a good sport.

"We hope this initiative encourages positive play across Southland junior rugby."

With the junior rugby season kicking off in April, the "Good Sport’’ award adds a meaningful new focus— reminding players, parents, and coaches that effort, attitude, and respect are just as important as players’ performance on the sports field.

Certificates will be available for collection at upcoming Small Blacks rugby coaching courses. — APL