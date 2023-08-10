Awareness week shines light on rail crossing safety

Photo: ODT files

Take another moment to look for trains at railway tracks and level crossings is one of the messages from Police as part of Rail Safety Week, which ends tomorrow.

The annual awareness event — led by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE and supported by partnering organisations — urges everyone to always keep a lookout for trains.

National Road Policing Centre director Superintendent Steve Greally said the message might sound like a simple request, but no-one could afford to be complacent.

"Trains can come at any time and from either direction and recent unfortunate events across the country act as a timely reminder for road users and pedestrians to take further care at railway crossings."

Police continued to support Rail Safety Week and, along with partner organisations, realised the significance of working together to reduce harm and lasting trauma that collisions could cause.

Supt Greally said the week-long campaign focused on encouraging safe behaviours and emphasising the risks around railways.

"It’s vital road users are paying attention around train tracks.’’

Crucial behaviours like stopping at a stop sign, obeying the bells, lights, and barriers, not being distracted by your phone and crossing only when alarms had stopped were all things to improve safety in these areas, he said.

"It’s equally important for pedestrians to cross tracks at level crossings and having that extra look left and right just like you would when crossing the road.

‘‘It can be the difference between a near miss or a devastating collision," Supt Greally.

"Those precious seconds and changes to behaviours could save your life."