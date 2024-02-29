Big crowd expected

Peter Knight (27) gives Adam Naber (99) a tap in stockcars. PHOTO: DEBRA RACE

A bumper crowd is expected to rock up to Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway on Saturday to take in the biggest meeting of the Speedway season, the ILT Fireworks Extravaganza.

This event is a no-alcohol event and is targeted to get families along to enjoy a fantastic day’s entertainment on track, capped off with a breathtaking fireworks display to top the night off.

An action-packed card is on the programme with two Southland Championships on the line.

First up the biff and bash of the Stockcars will ensure whoever gets the Southland Championship would have worked hard to get it, with several drivers rumoured to be bringing their cars south.

Youth Saloons will also contest the Southland Championship, a great event which will see several of these young drivers competing in their first Southland Champs.

Rod McLaren will be honoured by his peers as Saloons battle it out for the Rod McLaren Memorial Trophy, a prize that ranks highly across the grade.

The Saloon grade has been light on competitors this season so again the club is banking on the out-of-town drivers heading to Riverside to compete for this memorial.

Production Saloons will take part in round two of the Shuttleworth Motorsport Media Production Tri Series, a series raced at Central Motor Speedway in Cromwell, Riverside and concluding at Beachlands Speedway in Dunedin.

Each team is made up of six drivers and they all go head to head over three races at each track.

The Central Chargers of Cromwell have won the event the past two years and again filed a strong squad, but rest assured Riverside and Beachlands will be eager to wrestle that crown away.

Racing gets under way at the slightly later time of 4pm, with gates opening at 2pm.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth