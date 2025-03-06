Big weekend of cricket in Te Anau

Te Anau extended their lead in Southland’s division one club cricket competition last Saturday when all five of the town’s cricket teams played their Central Western counterparts at home.

The visitors won the junior year 5/6 game that started at 9am but Te Anau took out the years 7/8 game on the perfectly manicured lakeside ground, while the Te Anau year 9/10 Colts easily won their match at the school.

In the division two senior competition, Te Anau Development rolled CW Development for just 66 runs. The wickets were shared around by the local bowlers with Jack Williams finishing with the bowling figures of three wickets for six runs.

Te Anau’s batsmen then chased down the target for the loss of two wickets.

The division one game was much closer with Te Anau prevailing by 12 runs.

Te Anau scored 234 runs for the loss of six wickets from their 40 overs. Geoff Macfarlane top scored with an unbeaten 80 runs, while Nepia Tauri and Greg Taylor both scored 38 runs each.

Central Western put in an admirable chase with Kyle Schins (74) and Grant Kean (76) helping Central through to 222 for eight wickets after 40 overs.

High quality bowling by Greg Taylor, Dazz Hanham and Gaurav Khullar helped Te Anau finish off a successful day for the club.

The Southland premier grade 50-over competition produced little action last Saturday. Appleby won by default against Marist, while the Old Boys and Southland Boys’ High School match was rained off.

This Saturday is the last round robin match of the premier league; Appleby are on their home track against Old Boys while Waikoikoi will host Southland Boys’.

By John Langford