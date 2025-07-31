Big win confirms SBHS title status

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland Boys’ remain favourites to retain their Southern Schools Rugby Championship title.
They comfortably dispatched St Kevin’s 62-7 in Invercargill last Saturday to complete the round-robin phase unbeaten.
Southland Boys’ have secured pole position for the playoffs and will host John McGlashan in the semifinals.
They have set the benchmark all season and are chasing a third consecutive banner.
King’s beat John McGlashan 38-12 last Saturday and will host Otago Boys’ in the other division 1 final.
Otago Boys’ crushed Southland Boys’ 2nds 65-12 in Invercargill in their final round-robin.
But two weeks ago, they were beaten 31-17 by King’s, who built their win around scrum dominance.
The safe money is on a Southland Boys’-King’s final. — Allied Media