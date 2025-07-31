Big win confirms SBHS title status

Southland Boys’ remain favourites to retain their Southern Schools Rugby Championship title.

They comfortably dispatched St Kevin’s 62-7 in Invercargill last Saturday to complete the round-robin phase unbeaten.

Southland Boys’ have secured pole position for the playoffs and will host John McGlashan in the semifinals.

They have set the benchmark all season and are chasing a third consecutive banner.

King’s beat John McGlashan 38-12 last Saturday and will host Otago Boys’ in the other division 1 final.

Otago Boys’ crushed Southland Boys’ 2nds 65-12 in Invercargill in their final round-robin.

But two weeks ago, they were beaten 31-17 by King’s, who built their win around scrum dominance.

The safe money is on a Southland Boys’-King’s final. — Allied Media