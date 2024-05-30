Bluff Race Day this Monday

The Invercargill Harness Racing Club’s annual Bluff Race Day takes place at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on the Monday of Kings Birthday Weekend, June 3.

The feature race of the day is the South Port NZ Ltd Bluff Cup, which will be run over a distance of 2700 metres for a stake of $15,000.

The other races on the programme are supported by either Bluff businesses or those with a connection to the port town including Awarua Synergy, Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters, Southland Farm Services, Hyde Landscaping, United Fisheries, Southfish, KB & Associates Accountants and the Mountfort Fishing Company plus the Northern Southland Trotting Club.

The first race is scheduled for 11.40am and the last at 4.20pm. Admission is free.

The meeting heralds the start of a busy time for the Invercargill Harness Racing Club; just four days later they hold another race meeting at the course on June 7, followed by the annual Regent Car Court Race Day on June 15.

The Winton Club host the final meeting of the season in the southern region, the Winter Rewards Finals Race Day, on Saturday, June 29.

- By Lindsay Beer