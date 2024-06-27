Bollywood comes to Winton

Winton's nightlife was transformed by the Bollywood beats throbbing out of the town's middle pub on Saturday night. PHOTO: INSPIRE MEDIA WORKS

When people think of Winton, pulsing musical beats from India would seldom be used describe the township’s nightlife.

But on Saturday, the middle pub’s Bollywood-themed night changed that.

Central Southland Lodge general manager Prince Dehru thought injecting the small regional township’s nightlife with some colourful Bollywood Asian culture would be a great change of scenery.

"No-one does that sort of stuff here so we tried to do something people would like, just to experience something different."

Bollywood represented the Bombay/Hindi cinema industry based in Mumbai.

Mr Dehru said it was well-received by the international community living in the surrounding area.

It was the third time the pub had hosted a Bollywood evening.

Other culturally themed events which have been held at the pub include Filipino and Latino nights and the Colour Festival, which were especially welcomed by Central Southland’s international residents.

But karaoke was reserved for the Filipino nights, he said.

"Heaps of people working on farms are from different countries and there’s nothing much happening."

We get a lot of people from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines.

"It’s a good, fun way to catch up and get together.

"Last time we did a Latino night we had a good turnout from the people from South America and had a really good time here."

It was also an opportunity to play music of a different genre, he said.

A fusion-style bar menu was also adopted for the evening.

"We get people from Winton as well, who have not seen that sort of night and we have people who come from Invercargill for the night," Mr Dehru said.

- By Toni McDoanld