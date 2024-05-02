Brass bands bring home accolades

The Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band and the Ascot Park Hotel Auxiliary Brass Band both won their sections at the Otago-Southland Brass band championships in Dunedin. Pictured are Lachie McGregor (APHABB) and Megan Gooding (APHBB) with the silverware. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Success was in plentiful supply for two Invercargill-based brass bands last weekend.

The Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band and the Ascot Park Hotel Auxiliary Brass Band both won their sections at the Otago-Southland Brass band championships in Dunedin.

The bands won a bucketful of other awards with Jim Turrell, who is the principal trombone player in the brass band, in conjunction with the band, winning the George Duncan Trophy.

The trophy is awarded for the champagne moment in the entertainment contest.

It was won with the band performing the song, Can’t take my eyes off you by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The brass band swept all before them in their category. Each band is judged on hymn, test and entertainment and the Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band won all three categories.

It won the A grade ahead of Dunedin band the St Kilda Brass band.

The auxiliary band was competing in the D grade and had a good win. The band is made up of competitors of all ages from 7 to 80-plus.

Band member Megan Gooding said the bands had been doing plenty of practice over the past few weeks and had been working hard for the championships.

The win had qualified the bands to go to the national championships in Auckland in July. But the high cost of travel and accommodation had led the band deciding to not head to the national championships. They may possibly head to the Canterbury championships in September. The national championships are set to be in Christchurch next year so the bands were likely to attend those.

Ms Gooding said brass bands were becoming more popular as band members emerged at a young age from the school musical programme in the south. It was a bit different than playing in an orchestra and a lot of fun.

The auxiliary band had improved throughout the year and also won all three categories in its grade.

The auxiliary band had about 30 members and the brass band had about 25 members.