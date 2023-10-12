Buoyant adds to stellar season with Southland title

The 2022/2023 Southland Thoroughbred Racing Award winners were presented by legendary commentator Dave McDonald during the Winton Jockey Club’s race meeting at Ascot Park Raceway on Sunday.

The horse of the year was Buoyant, who won $134,425 in stakes money last season for Ascot Park trainer Sabin Kirkland and his wife Clare.

Buoyant was a hot favourite after already winning the South Island Horse of the Year title at an awards evening in Christchurch last month.

Buoyant’s big wins last season were in the Group III Stewards’ Stakes at Riccarton and the Listed Hazlett Stakes at Wingatui.

The top sprinter was exported to Australia following his sale to Australian buyers. The Kirklands have retained a share in the ownership.

The top miler was the Ellis Winsloe-trained Humbucker who had won $89,725. Most of that stake money came from wins in the Listed Timaru Cup and the Gore Cup.

The stayer of the year was Asathought, who won $74,650 in stakes money last season for Ascot Park trainer Lisa Vaughan and the horse’s owners Karen and Willie Calder. The Riverton Cup was the mare’s highlight.

Southland’s top 3-year-old horse last season was She’s A Con. Most of her $54,000 in prize money came from winning the Warstep Stakes in April for Riverton trainer Kelvin Tyler and owners Allan and Marie Tyler. She’s A Con will also do her future racing in Australia.

The premier trainers in the south are undoubtedly Kelvin and Aimee Tyler, of Riverton. They also produced the top two year old performer Radiant Reach and Southland’s top jockey Savish Khetoo.

The Winton races were also a success on Sunday. The Winton Cup was won by Redford and jockey Tina Comignaghi for Timaru trainer Bruce Tapper, who owns the horse with his wife Karen.

Washrite and Hyde Landscaping sponsored the 1400m event. Go Lotte finished second for Kelvin Tyler ahead of Midnight Runner for Winton trainer John Phillips.

Another Timaru trainer, Stephanie Faulkner, won two races on Sunday; Fame Shines won the Rating 75 1600m and William John won the Maiden 1200m.

Riverton trainer Kelly Shearing won the Rating 75 1200m with In Disguise. Candidate won the Rating 65 1400m for Tapanui trainers Nikki and Barry Blatch.

Ascot Park trainer Jo Dalton won the Maiden 1600m with Call Me Al, while Sabin Kirkland won the Maiden 1200m with Our Flash Harry.

- By John Langford