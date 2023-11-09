Calder Stewart awarded contract to build tuatara enclosure

The Invercargill branch of Calder Stewart has been awarded the contract to build a new tuatara enclosure within the animal reserve at Queens Park.

The enclosure is part of Project 1225, which will also see a brand-new museum, Te Unua Museum of Southland, built in Invercargill, along with a museum collection storage facility constructed at Tisbury.

Invercargill City Council programme director Lee Butcher said the final two contractors shortlisted for the specialist tuatara enclosure build were both based in Southland.

Calder Stewart would begin physical work at the site this month, he said.

Concept plans for the facility detail nine separate areas that can house up to 21 tuatara, and an attached staff building.