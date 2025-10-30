Call for community to pitch in and raise turf

Southland Football Board chairman Nick Hamlin (left) and football development and operations manager Iain Walker. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland Football is calling on Southlanders to "pitch in and raise the turf" as it seeks to develop a new state-of-the-art turf at Turnbull Thompson Park.

Southland Football recently received news that the Lottery Grants Board had approved a grant of $350,000 towards its new turf. Coupled with generous contributions from the Invercargill Licensing Trust Foundation, the ILT, Community Trust Southland and the Rio Tinto NZAS and Murihiku Rūnaka Community Development Fund, along with its own funds, Southland Football has now secured $910,000, leaving it $60,000 shy of being able to complete the project.

Now, they are calling on the Southland community to back their vision, kicking off a "Pitch in Southland" campaign to seek donations from individuals, families and businesses.

In a statement, board chairman Nick Hamlin said they were grateful to the community funders who saw the value in this facility.

"We know it will have huge value not only to football but to other sporting codes and organisations, too," he said.

"It’s such an exciting time for football. Our sport just continues to grow and this new turf really is needed to future-proof the game here, and ensure all of our players from first kicks through to seniors have access to a quality facility.

"We know thousands of Southlanders love football; even if they don’t play themselves, their kids or grandkids do and get so much enjoyment from it, and we know how supportive our local community is, so we’re confident the community will help us see the project through to completion."

Compared to the current turf, which is at the end of its life, the new turf Tiger Turf Pure PT will be faster, softer and more environmentally friendly. It will be capable of hosting multiple games a day and, with advances in technology, will considerably reduce the risk of injury.

Southland Football has set up a fundraising page at givealittle.co.nz/cause/pitch-in-and-raise-the-turf — where anyone is welcome to support the cause. Donations will be acknowledged on a permanent structure at the new turf.