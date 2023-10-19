Car club marks 75 years at full speed

Nixon Cripps and Jonny Shuttleworth, both of Southland, take a quiet approach to a corner in the wet conditions during a Vortex Mini Rok class race at Kartsport Southland’s club day last Sunday. Kartsport Southland are hosting the 2023 South Island Sprint championships this weekend. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

It was April 28, 1948, when a group of motoring enthusiasts gathered in Invercargill in response to a newspaper advertisement and the Southland Sports Car Club was formed.

That meeting set the province on a course that in the next 75 years provided world-class international sport to the region at a wonderful facility that hosts top-level motorsport and also provides a valuable community asset.

The club initially ran events such as beach racing, grass track racing, hillclimbs and car trials.

The concept of building its own circuit was first raised at the club’s March 1950 meeting and, after a large number of working bees, Teretonga Park opened on November 30, 1957.

Before that, the club had run two international motor race meetings at the Ryal Bush road circuit and other events.

Since Teretonga Park opened, many current and future Formula One champions have graced the circuit as the track has played host to many international events as well as several editions of the New Zealand Grand Prix.

The circuit has also provided a wonderful venue for driver safety training, athletic and cycling events plus a myriad of other uses, making it a real community asset. The club has also run many national championship rallies.

Now with 75 years of wonderful history behind it, the club will celebrate the milestone on October 27-28.

The celebrations will start with a meet and greet at the clubrooms at Teretonga Park on Friday, October 27 from 7.00pm, where registration packs can be collected and photos and a slideshow will be on display, while a cash bar and nibbles will be available.

During the evening, the latest chapter of the club’s history will be launched in the form of a book covering the 2007-2023 period, complementing previous books on the club’s history — Teretonga 25, 40 Sporting Years and Going Round In Circles.

Saturday, October 28 will be a very full day, beginning at Teretonga Park from 8.30am. A standing Œ mile will be held throughout the morning, followed by a barbecue lunch and circuit laps in the afternoon. A display of members’ race cars from yesteryear will be held.

That evening, a celebration dinner will be held at the Ascot Park Hotel, with doors opening from 5.30pm.

Any inquiries can be directed to Wendy Jenks on 0272051 080 or brucejenks1@gmail.com or the Southland Sports Car Club on 03213-0522 or info@teretonga.org.nz— Supplied article