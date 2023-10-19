Carbon certification costs

A partnership between Great South and carbon emissions certification provider Ekos will help to reduce the cost barriers to achieving carbon certification for Murihiku Southland businesses.

Businesses who have already, or will in the future, take part in either Great South’s Decarbonisation Workshop Series for business, or its Murihiku Southland Sustainable Tourism Programme, will now be able to access a significantly reduced rate on their carbon certification.

Great South general manager strategic projects Stephen Canny said the total cost for certification would depend on the size of the business’ emissions but this partnership would go a long way towards overcoming a price barrier, particularly for small businesses. "This is going to be something every business is going to need to take action on if we’re going to reach the government’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Going through the carbon certification process gave an opportunity to take a closer look at the main causes of emissions in a business and to make changes to minimise these as well as having independent validation which can support product and business branding, he said.

"It’s something customers, prospective staff, investors, funders and insurers are increasingly looking for and we encourage any business that takes part in either of our programmes to go through the certification process and to celebrate their efforts through branding and marketing.