CareerFest Southland director hands over the reins

Dave McKissock

After decades of running a popular career event, Dave McKissock of Southern Directionz is retiring, and future events will now be delivered by Great South.

CareerFest Southland has a long tradition of connecting young people in Southland with study, training and employment opportunities and thanks to its new organisers Great South, the event is set to continue.

Mr McKissock approached Great South to take over the event delivery as he believed it complemented their current work with employers and young people in their Southland Youth Futures Programme and the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

"I am excited to pass the reins over to Great South to enable this important annual event to continue. I’m thrilled that they are keen to run Careerfest for our future students and community."

Great South Southland Youth Futures team manager Renata Gill said organising the expo was a perfect fit.

"This opportunity perfectly aligns with our ongoing commitment to develop a future workforce for the region.

"Working closely with schools, young people and employers, CareerFest allows us to expand on this work, ensuring that our youth are well-equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed in their future careers."

Registrations are open to previous and new exhibitors and Ms Gill is hoping they will see a large number of returning and new exhibitors taking part.

"The expo is a wonderful opportunity to connect with students on a personal level and really give them an understanding of the opportunities your business or organisation can offer."

CareerFest Southland will be held at ILT Stadium Southland on August 8-9.