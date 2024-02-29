Celebrate our unique heritage

Heritage South chairwoman Cathy Macfie (left) and Roving Museums Officer Johannah Massey are looking forward to Southland Heritage Month.

Southland Heritage Month will kick off this year’s celebrations with two special opening events held at Murihiku Marae.

Tomorrow, registered visitors will attend the pōwhiri (welcome ceremony) and a breakfast at 7.30am then at 5.30pm there will be an opportunity to view the marae and learn about the tikanga.

Murihiku Marae are excited to provide this chance for manuhiri especially for those who have never experienced being on a marae.

Kaumātua will share stories and the history of Waihōpaitaka over kai, with kapa haka entertainment to finish the evening.

Heritage Month is a chance to celebrate all things heritage in murihiku southland and discover how the region’s historical and cultural footprints have influenced and continue to influence the lives of southlanders today.

Events are programmed throughout March around Southland, ranging from feature events, special kōrero, exhibitions, workshops, open days, tours and many other quirky happenings celebrating Southland’s diverse heritage.

Many of the offerings that have become a staple of the Southland Heritage annual calendar feature again, such as the Riverton Heritage Harvest Festival.

In its 15th year, it continues to attract participants to their many low-cost workshops on growing, harvesting, preserving and sharing good food, as well as land-based skills and crafts.

The festival weekend held during March 23 and 24 also offers demonstrations, displays, children’s crafts and games, a Country Mouse market, and a community pot-luck harvest dinner.

Plus there will be a special memorial walk of Palmerston St on the Saturday that people attending the Harvest Festival can register for through Te Hikoi.

Add a visit to the Thornbury Vintage Tractor Club, Rural Heritage Centre (see story next page) on your must do list.

The Rural Heritage Centre has created a unique and visually stunning new exhibition celebrating Southland’s farming history; as a tribute to the hard-working farming families who have passed on and those who still work the land.

A bonus addition to the exhibition is the 1910 Garrett Steam Engine that will be running on the weekend of March 23-24.

Check out the entries for the Heritage NZ Photo Competition displayed at He Waka Tuia in Invercargill and attend the prize-giving evening.

Heritage can be luxe too so book yourself a seat for either a Sunday high tea or early evening canapes & bubbles and hear about the history while you scan the panoramic views from 360, the rooftop bar at Invercargill's plush The Langlands hotel.

Do something different during your lunch hour; there’s a special offering of lunchtime kōrero at the Invercargill Library, including talks about the early Invercargill mayors, Rev Wohlers and the missionaries of Ruapuke Island.

There are workshops around the region on protecting and preserving photographs and documents, new walking tours around Western and Northern Southland, and Mondays @Maruawai are back, including an update on the Herries Beattie collection digitisation project through the Hocken Library.

The vast breadth of heritage highlights means there’s something for everyone, from celebrations and examinations of Southland’s artistic roots to opportunities to sample tasty traditional regional fare.

From history buffs to vintage machinery enthusiasts, to culture vultures and the next generation of farming gurus and Southland innovators; there’s something for everyone during Southland Heritage Month.

Check for registration details before you visit.

To find out more, go to: southlandnz.com/southland-heritage-month/

- By Nina Tapu