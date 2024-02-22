A century of community service

Crowds peruse the selection of books for sale at the 42nd Rotary Book sale at the Civic Theatre in Invercargill last year. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

For the past 100 years, the Rotary Club of Invercargill has been walking the talk.

Club president Chami Abeysinghe said from the first meeting on February 25, 1924, it planned its heart would beat on serving for the good of others above themselves.

The club had made some momentous contributions to the community in the past century including to the Southland Museum & Art Gallery, Southland Hospital maternity wing gardens, providing paddling pools, play equipment and shelters in Queens Park, as well as lighting the city’s water tower, she said.

Ongoing projects also included annual working bees at Deep Cove Hostel in Fiordland and Omaui Camp.

The club was also at the forefront of the milk in schools scheme, introduced because it was believed children were not getting enough calcium in their diet. The programme lasted for 30 years.

The centennial celebration was a good time to reflect on the club’s past achievements as well as to look to the future, Mrs Abeysinghe said.

"We aim to reinvigorate those long-held community partnerships from years gone by."

She believed reinstating the Omaui Camp pond would be a practical way of connecting the club’s environmental focus with its history.

The club had a long-standing connection with the YMCA since 1929.

"One of this year’s projects, encompassing Rotary’s recent addition of focusing on the environment, is the reinstatement of a pond at the Omaui Camp to be used for environmental education.

"The 2024 Environmental Education Project at Omaui Camp with community partners connects the present with the past, for future generations."

Supporting youth through its Rotary Youth Leadership Awards had remained a key focus of the club with multiple avenues of support.

But sales from the Rotary Book Sale, which is now in its 43rd year, has seen more than $1million donated back to the community through many local charities.

The club, one of about six operating in the city, met fortnightly where inspiring guest speakers were invited to share their stories.

The Rotary Club of Invercargill was still going strong and working hard for the community, she said.

Membership has fluctuated in the past century, peaking at 100 people. Currently it has 38 members.

Former Invercargill solicitor Christine French brought the club’s biggest membership change when she became the first female member around the 1990s.

Mrs Abeysinghe said she was looking forward to celebrating with current and former members at the 100th anniversary dinner at the Kelvin Hotel this Saturday.

- By Toni McDonald