Certainty brings stability to market

November brought a confidence-boosting trifecta of government, economic and OCR certainty, the latest data from realestate.co.nz shows.

During November, vendors returned to the market, demand for property rose to meet supply, and average asking prices remained generally stable, the report shows.

All of this was in the face of increasing certainty around governmental leadership and the economy. Last month, the Reserve Bank also agreed to maintain the OCR at 5.5% for the fourth consecutive time.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said the trifecta of government, economic and OCR certainty had boosted market sentiment.

"Kiwis love certainty, which is why, with its reputation as a safe investment, we love property. Unsurprisingly, more stability in and out of the market gives people the confidence to buy and sell."

Selling by auction also remained the most popular sale method last month, making up almost a third (28.2%) of all listings.

"People sell under the hammer when they feel confident in the market. And we’ve heard that many sellers had success in auction rooms during November."

For the first time since November 2022, more than 10,000 new listings came on to the market last month. An increase of 5.2% year-on-year, this national lift was a combination of seasonal factors and market confidence, she said.

Year-on-year, more than half of the 19 regions saw new listings increase.

Month-on-month, new listings were up in all regions except Coromandel (down 16.3%), Marlborough (down 1.5%), and Central Otago/Lakes District (flat with a marginal decrease of 0.9%). Nationally, new listings were up 12.4% compared to October 2023.

"We are in the peak selling season, confidence is up, and vendors are beginning to come back to the market," Ms Williams said.

Average asking prices nationally and around the country were generally stable last month.

"We have moved away from the market’s Covid-19 era, distinguished by peaks and troughs. I think it comes down to more confidence and certainty in the market, which we didn’t have during the pandemic."

Five of the 19 regions saw average asking prices remain flat compared to November 2022. Nationally, all other regions, except Coromandel, saw average asking prices increase or decrease by less than 10.0%.

Throughout 2023, the national average asking price remained flat at about $870,000.

Ms Williams said this was likely to be increasing confidence for buyers and sellers.

"When we see big fluctuations to average asking prices, it can make buyers and sellers hesitant to transact. More stability should help both parties feel more certain around what number to expect on that final sales and purchase agreement."

A new dataset from realestate.co.nz shows demand for property was up year-on-year during November, with searches per listing up by 18.3% and engagements per listing up by 45.0%.

Searches per listing divides the total number of searches by total stock. Engagements per listing divides the total number of inquiries and property saves by total stock. Together, both figures indicated the level of demand for property by measuring the level of serious buyer interest compared to the available supply.

"The increase in searches per listing tells us that more people are searching for property. The lift in engagements per listing signals a boost in the number of people actively keen to transact," she said.

Across the past 12 months, demand for property had been trending upwards, with both searches and engagement per listing up year-on-year.

Ms Williams said it was great to see demand lifting to match supply, and that stable average asking prices reflected the strong correlation between supply and demand.

"During November, stock and average asking prices remained fairly flat. This tells me that supply and demand were well-matched."

Generally, when demand outstripped supply, prices increased. Whereas when supply was higher than demand, prices tended to decline.

Year-on-year, stock was flat during November, with a decrease of 1.5% nationally.

"However, across our the regions, it was a mixed bag. Year-on-year, around half of our 19 regions saw stock increase during November, while the other half saw it drop back."

Compared to November 2022, the biggest lifts were in Coromandel (up 37.4%) and Central North Island (up 22.1%). Gisborne and Wellington saw the biggest decreases, down 20.5% and 22.0%, respectively.

"Despite these outliers, we are nationally on par with November 2022 levels."