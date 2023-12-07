Chance to show what our grrreat city has to offer

The Invercargill City Council wants the community to know what is great about the city through The Grrreat Invercargill Photo Competition.

The council is asking the community to whip out their cameras and show everything there is to love about the city.

There are three categories to enter — Colour & Light, Iconic, and Our Faces. The only prerequisite is the photo must be taken within Invercargill or Bluff.

Invercargill City Council community engagement and corporate services group manager Trudie Hurst said the competition was a good chance to show off the skills of our community but also the best it had to offer.

"Invercargill and Bluff are full of interesting faces, places, and spaces, and we want to celebrate this," she said.

"With temperatures increasing, this is a good opportunity for people to get out, explore the district, and get some great snaps to enter into the competition.”

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown, The Southland Times chief photographer Robyn Edie and Te Anau photographer Graham Dainty will judge the entries.

There are prizes on offer for three category winners and spot prizes for those who share their photos.

Entries are open now and close on February 29. To find out more or to enter, go to the Invercargill City Council website.