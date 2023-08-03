Charity hospital fundraiser appeal held

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Southlanders like Lobb Optical staff (from left) Renee Blake, Debbie Tynan, Ali La-Rosa Berryman, Julie Henderson and Noelle Wallace went red, black and white last week. The colours — which refer to Blair Vining’s Midland Rugby Club— were part of the ‘‘Red, Black and White Day’’ in support of Southland Charity Hospital’s annual street appeal.

Southland Charity Hospital general manager Jim Hurring said a group of volunteers hit Southland streets to help.

The new hospital was nearing completion, with the floors expected to be finished by this week. But, once operational, it would still need support from the province to fund operational expenses, consumables and equipment.

- By Toni McDonald