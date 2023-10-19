Charity Jerseys donate to Care Village

RUGBY Southland have made a several thousand dollar donation to the on-going build of the Hawthorndale Care Village.

The donation of $18,323.80 was raised during their Charity Campaign in the 2023 Bunnings NPC (National Provincial Championship) season.

Of the donation, $4,600 is from Paladin Sports, who contributed $10 from each of the 460 replica jerseys sold during the Bunnings NPC season.

Over $11,000 was profited from the Rugby Southland jersey auction, which garnered immense interest and enthusiasm among fans.

SBS Bank donated $1,883 SBS Bank as part of their "Defend with Heart" campaign, in which they pledged $1 for every successful tackle made by the SBS Bank Southland Stags in 2023.

A large amount was also raised from game day donations by fans during the season, which Rugby Southland credits as playing a significant role in reaching the overall donation amount.

Commercial and Marketing Manager for Rugby Southland Jack King extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals, organisations, and fans who made this substantial contribution possible.

"Rugby Southland has always believed in the power of community, and this donation is a testament to our commitment to giving back to those who need it most and are investing in our community.

I would like to make special thanks to SBS Bank for their further support of the Hawthorndale Care Village, Paladin Sports for their work with us delivering this campaign and their generous donation, and lastly, our fans and sponsors who either donated or bid on the jerseys.

We are privileged to be able to support the essential work of the Hawthorndale Care Village."

Project Lead for Hawthorndale Care Village Helen Robinson expressed their appreciation for Rugby Southland's generosity.

"This substantial donation will significantly enhance our ability to provide high-quality care and support to our residents.

Jay Renton, wearing the charity jersey, scores Southland’s first try, despite the best efforts of Fehi Fineanganofo, in the Southland Stags v Bay Of Plenty game on September 27, at Rugby Park. PHOTO: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The funds will be used in the final stages of outfitting and preparing the village for the arrival of our residents in 2025. We are deeply thankful for Rugby Southland's commitment to our community."

One of the most significant values from this campaign was the widespread awareness it provided for dementia care and the Hawthorndale Care Village project.

The campaign reached tens of thousands of individuals throughout New Zealand and around the globe, thanks to the incredible support from Sky Sport promotion.