Charity takes chill off

Red Cross volunteer programme lead Darren Frazer models some of the warm clothing the organisation will be providing to the city’s refugee community to shield them against Southern winter chills. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Leaving a home and the climate of the equator created some new difficulties for refugees arriving to a Southland winter.

Red Cross volunteer programme lead Darren Frazer said volunteers had been issuing essential winter clothing to its Congolese and Columbian refugees who were facing a Southland winter for the first time.

Learning to dress differently for the cooler climate and how they used energy within the home was all part of integration into the community, he said.

Red Cross liked to maintain a stock of jackets and warm clothing, especially through the colder months, but was not able to store supplies of general clothing because of limited storage space.

"We’re always on the lookout for blankets for the duvets, warm jackets, thermals, hats, gloves, and obviously, for all ages."

Volunteers provided settlement support for new residents for 12 months which included education about how to live in a different place. But the Congolese had also formed a strong community within the city.

"They look out for each other, and are very, very welcoming for the new families coming," Mr Frazer said.

But the organisation would be lost without their volunteers, and were always on the lookout for more people willing to help, he said.

"We generally have two to three volunteers with each family who become kiwi friends who will support them, teaching them everything from how to ride a bus and use a bus card, register for community service cards and even use an electric oven."

While many of the city’s new residents would have some English, kiwi-English could be a barrier, he said.

Many of the refugees had moved from nations which had experienced years of civil unrest.

"They are ordinary people who have faced extreme and extraordinary circumstances have had to flee [their homes]."

- By Toni McDonald