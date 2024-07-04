Christmas comes early

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Santa was on form keeping 100 Age Concern mid-year Christmas dinner guests (from front) Rowena Batchem, Stan Moreton, Paul Skeggs and John Burgess entertained after the lunchtime celebration was slightly delayed by an inconvenient power cut 15 minutes before noon last Wednesday.

Otatara Preschool children also gave Santa a helping hand with the entertainment while the roast turkey, baked ham and vegetables finished cooking.