City to host Evergreens NZ tournament

The softball season is not quite over.

Invercargill will play host to the National Women’s Evergreens Softball tournament this weekend.

Players are coming from around New Zealand to compete.

Evergreens are players aged over 35 who have gained representative honours in their career.

Twelve teams from Northland to Southland are taking part.

Many softballers play well past the age of 35 so the standard should be good.

Games are being played at Pirates Old Boys’ grounds on Saturday, starting at 9am and Sunday playing at the same ground and also at Southland Softball Association grounds, also starting at 9am. The final starts at 3pm on Sunday.