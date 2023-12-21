City one of three to increase value

Photo: Getty Images

Invercargill is bucking the trend in real estate, being in the top three — actually the only three — in increased values.

Latest QV house price index statistics showed just three of the 16 main urban centres monitored have recorded net-positive home value growth so far this calendar year.

They are Rotorua (3.2%), Queenstown (2.1%) and Invercargill (1.5%).

Christchurch (-1.2%), Hastings (-1.3%), and Palmerston North (-1.4%) are tracking relatively closely behind. Whangarei (-7.4%) and Tauranga (-6.3%) have recorded the largest reductions in 2023.

The house price index recorded another modest month of home value growth in the southern city, with the average residential property value increasing by 0.8% in November to $473,435. That figure has now grown by 2.7% this quarter — up slightly on last month’s rate of quarterly home value growth.

Invercargill registered valuer Andrew Ronald said November now marked the fifth month in a row that home values had increased on average in Invercargill.

"This small monthly index increase is the fifth in a row, which indicates that prices have finally stopped falling and are beginning to slowly strengthen. Despite the looming reinstatement of interest deductibility on rental properties, only a limited number of investors are active in the market today as a result of high interest rates. But there is still healthy demand from first-home buyers," he said.

Nationally, the housing market continued to strengthen into the festive season — but a slow recovery throughout 2024 is expected.

The national average home value is now precisely 3.3% lower than at the start of 2023, compared to an average reduction of 10.2% from January to November last year, an average 25.5% increase over the same period in 2021, and 10.8% growth in 2020.

The latest QV House Price index shows the average home increased in value by 2.3% over the three months to the end of November — a small rise on the 2.1% quarterly home value increase reported at the end of October — with the national average now sitting at $914,017.

Quotable Value (QV) operations manager James Wilson said the residential property market had been a rollercoaster ride since Covid-19 first reared its ugly head on these shores, with more ups and downs than the entire decade prior. This year, home values continued to fall for the most part, stabilised, and now appear to be slowly starting to strengthen again.

"But rather than the start of another major uplift in values, I expect we’ll see a return to a more ‘typical’ sort of housing market in the year ahead, with slow growth, and days to sell and listing numbers eventually returning to historic norms. This is not a bad thing given some of the economic challenges we all continue to face together as a country."

"High interest rates currently have a stranglehold on the market and the economy as a whole, which won’t alleviate any time soon judging by the Reserve Bank’s most recent announcement. This is going to continue to put a damper on things next year, as it’s been designed to.

"It’s really tough out there and it could get tougher. It’s just a slow but steady recovery at this stage. With the summer selling season now firmly under way, we’re seeing a small uptick in activity and listings. Increased immigration into New Zealand is also helping to fuel demand and placing increasing pressure on an already extremely tight rental market.

"First-home buyers continue to be the most active group in the housing market today, but it will be interesting to see if significant numbers of investors do return to the market in the first half of 2024, given the new government’s policy settings."