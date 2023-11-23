City streets to light up

One of the entries in the Professionals Real Estate Christmas lights competition last year. PHOTO: FILE

Southlanders are dressing up their houses for the annual Christmas lights community showcase.

With more than 20 entries already, the Professionals Real Estate Christmas lights competition is set to transform the streets of Invercargill into a twinkling wonderland.

Professionals Invercargill branch manager Shelley Henderson says the lights celebration brings the community together in joy.

"Who doesn’t remember driving round with their parents looking at Christmas lights or going to church for singing Christmas carols?

"It’s about family and getting into the spirit of Christmas."

Shelley says the event is an all-inclusive affair for everyone including the vendors who decorate their homes, and spectators of all ages.

She says entries are open until December 1 and a detailed list of all the houses will be available on December 7.

There will be prizes for best new entry, spot prizes for returning entrants and the public can vote for a people’s choice award on the Professionals Facebook page from December 11-17.

Prizes have been donated by Bowmont Meats, Plaza Supervalue and Redcoats.

The lights have become a beloved tradition in Invercargill, Shelley says.

"It’s been a cherished part of our holiday season for at least 12 years, spreading joy and festive spirit.

"We’re incredibly proud to be the organisers of this heartwarming event that brings our community together each year."

Professionals are delighted to bring the Christmas lights community showcase back for 2023 in conjunction with the Southland Express.

Photos of the entries will be showcased in the print edition and online.

To enter, visit professionals.co.nz and fill out the form to join the fun.